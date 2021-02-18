WC clawing back jobs, CT transport sector shake up coming, says Winde in Sopa

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde presented his 2021 State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Genadendal on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - More than 270,000 people have lost their job in the Western Cape since the start of the over the last year.

Premier Alan Winde said that this had negatively impacted many families. He presented his 2021 State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Genadendal on Wednesday.

"Last year alone, if we're thinking of this side of pandemic numbers, 270,000 people in our province lost their jobs."

Winde said that the province recorded more than 37,000 new jobs late last year.

"I'm happy to say that in the third quarter of last year, we managed to claw back 37,000 jobs but that's nowhere near enough. We have to continue to really push hard as we fight this second pandemic."

The transport sector in Cape Town is set to get a shakeup later this year.

During Sopa, Premier Winde said that the Western Cape government had completed its first feasibility study into a single transport authority for Cape Town.

Cape Town's transport industry has been plagued by problems over the past three years.

Metrorail's central line was the hardest hit when it was shut down for nearly two years due to vandalism, affecting more than 600,000 commuters.

Winde announced that the Western Cape government was in talks with stakeholders to beef up the transport system in Cape Town.

Some of the key goals include improving the rail network and partnerships with the taxi industry.

"We will push for this infrastructure because this infrastructure is going to help us enable the economy and bring dignity to our people."

Winde added that they were working with Prasa to get the Rail Enforcement Unit up and running.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.