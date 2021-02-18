Vaccinated health workers urge other South Africans to get COVID-19 vaccine jab

They were inoculated at Khayelitsha District Hospital on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Health workers who've received the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the country, have urged others to also take the jab.

Maternity ward nurse, Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi, was first to be administered the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 inoculation.

"At the moment, I don't feel anything, I'm still Zoliswa, I'm still OK. At first, I was nervous but I was happy."

The hospital's housekeeping supervisor, Mavuyo Mpambani, said that he had to convince his family after he told them he would be part of the group that would be vaccinated first.

"The question was why because we heard the rumours of the vaccine, the effects of the vaccination but I want to assure everyone that I'm fine, there's nothing, I'm well, there's no pain... I'm fine."

Government also partnered with the private sector to endorse COVID-19 vaccines as a major tool to drive down infection numbers.

The Melomed Hospital Group's, head of ER, Dr Anees Ismael, who was also vaccinated at the site, said that the day represented renewed hope for the country.

"It's important for us as healthcare workers who've looked at the data and we are confident that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 and deaths to set the example for our families, our loved ones, our colleagues and co-workers and the for the community."

After getting his COVID-19 shot, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged citizens to also make use of the vaccination opportunity, once it's rolled out to all South Africans.

"To be vaccinated is a fairly straightforward process and I'd like to invite South Africans to take this up so that we can all be safe, we can all be healthy."

