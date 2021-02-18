Ramaphosa lauds 'robust' health sector as COVID-19 vaccine rollout under way

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the first group of people to be vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded what he called South Africa’s robust and agile health sector.

Ramaphosa was among the first group of people to be vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

The main priority was healthcare workers, and the Health Department plans to inoculate thousands of them across the country in the next few weeks.

President Ramaphosa praised the enthusiasm and support which healthcare workers had shown towards the first phase of the country’s vaccination rollout.

"I would like to say to all the doomsayers, who have been preaching that there is going to be total mayhem and disaster; let's all have hope and faith in our system, in our health workers, and let's give them an opportunity to do what they do best."

WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa gets vaccinated

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who also received his Johnson & Johnson jab on Wednesday, said that as leaders they remained committed to protecting South Africans against the pandemic.

Sixteen people were vaccinated at the hospital on Wednesday.

Government said more than 400,000 health workers had already registered on the electronic vaccine data system to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.