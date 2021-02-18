Not the best matric results? It's not the end of the world – expert

Dr Jacques Mostert, academic manager at Abbotts College said that pupils who had a tough academic year due to COVID-19 shouldn't be afraid of failure.

CAPE TOWN – Education experts have urged matrics to consider alternative options to improve their marks.

The class of 2020 had one of the most difficult academic years due to COVID-19 and the national lockdown.

Pupils from across the country had to adapt to online learning and homeschooling.

Over the next few days, matriculants in the private and public-school sector will receive their marks.

Dr Jacques Mostert, academic manager at Abbotts College, said that pupils shouldn't be afraid of failure.

He said that if young people were not happy with their results, they should accept that they hadn't achieved their goal, but it was not the end of the road.

"We're all on a journey and we don't all arrive in the same place at the same time. We get there when we get there."

He urged young people to avoid negative self-talk.

"It is so easy to fall in this cave of negative self-talk, 'I am not good enough' or blaming COVID-19. Young people need to understand that they have time."

Mostert said that parents must listen to their children and not be afraid to start over.

