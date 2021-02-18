MPs should be able to vote for policies against corruption, Zondo Inquiry told

The commission has heard how parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), forced or coerced their members to toe the party line, even when they did not believe in what they were voting for.

JOHANNESBURG - Executive secretary of constitutional organisation Casac, Lawson Naidoo, said that by taking the oath of office, Members of Parliament swore to put the country above their parties, so they should be able to vote for morally correct positions and policies against corruption, regardless of what their parties said that they should do.

Naidoo is testifying at the state capture commission about parliamentary oversight.

In some instances, MPs voted to do nothing when called upon to deal with corruption and abuse of public resources.

Naidoo is presenting findings made by Casac: "Surely the Member of Parliament has the right to speak out not to be constrained in those circumstances by party discipline and being told you have to do this regardless of what the consequence of what that might be for ignoring issues of corruption or ignoring issues of misuse of public funds."

