Mokgethi confident all Gauteng health workers will be vaccinated in coming weeks

The Gauteng Health Department is expecting more jabs from Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to arrive soon.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said that she was confident that her department would be able to vaccinate all healthcare workers in the province in the next few weeks.

The department was expecting more jabs from Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to arrive soon.

The province has already lost 95 healthcare workers to COVID-19.

MEC Mokgethi said that the vaccines would be administrated Mondays to Fridays.

“The stock that we have received now, we are planning to finish it in the next two weeks. But, because yesterday we started very slow, it was the first day we took time because they had to take us through the process.”

