MKMVA block Cele's motorcade on way to Nkandla meeting with Zuma

Police Minister and ANC NEC member Bheki Cele’s motorcade was initially blocked by members of the MKMVA, who have been stationed outside Zuma’s home since earlier this week.

DURBAN - Drama has erupted at Nkandla where Police Minister and African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Bheki Cele is meeting with former President Jacob Zuma.

After some negotiation between a member of Cele’s entourage and the MKMVA, vehicles transporting the minister and his protectors were allowed to enter.

Details on Zuma’s meeting with Cele are still sketchy as there is no confirmation of what is being discussed.

Cele is expected to brief the media after the meeting.

