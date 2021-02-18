Makhura: Teachers, cops among Gauteng essential workers next in line for J&J jab

Between 400 and 600 health workers will be vaccinated at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto daily, and more at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that after healthcare workers, other essential workers, including teachers and law enforcement officials, would be vaccinated.

Makhura visited the Chris Hani Baragwanath and the Steve Biko Academic hospitals on Wednesday to oversee the first rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines allocated to the province.

The candidates are among those classified as high risk to contract COVID-19.

Dr Merika Tsitsi from the Medical Research Council, which was managing the vaccinations with the Health Department, said that the plan had to be changed from rolling out the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“We would like to first vaccinate those who are the highest risk within the healthcare system and then go down in that risk order.”

Premier Makhura said that essential workers would follow.

“When we are done with the healthcare workers, the essential workers would include teachers and law enforcement officers.”

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi was one of the first to be vaccinated.

