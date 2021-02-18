Madikizela meets taxi associations in wake of Bellville shooting

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela is calling on taxi operators to identify criminals, hitmen and paymasters.

CAPE TOWN - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has met with two taxi associations following a fatal shooting in Bellville.

Three people killed and a fourth was wounded in the attack on Tuesday.

Police have arrested a suspect.

This after Codeta had sent out a letter suggesting it did not want to see any e-hailing taxis do pick-ups on property where it operated or during staff transportation times.

"There were valid concerns. The notice that was issued sent panic through the public. I was inundated with calls and it shouldn't have been written in the way that it was."

That notice was addressed in the meeting.

Madikizela added that he was aware there were people transporting commuters without permits.

"It is Codeta's responsibility to point out these illegal operators and they don't have the right to take the law into their own hands and they did raise the issue of them being failed by the people who should be enforcing the law."

He said that he would continue to engage with the taxi associations to address violence that claimed 116 lives in 2020.

