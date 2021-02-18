Kathrada Foundation lambasts Zuma for snubbing Zondo Commission

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has approached the Constitutional Court asking that the former president be sent to jail for being in contempt of court.

JOHANNESBURG – The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is the latest to lambast Jacob Zuma for his refusal to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Zuma has ignored summons requiring him to give evidence at the hearings.

The foundation said that former President Zuma’s relentless defiance showed that he was simply not interested in the rule of public accountability and justice.

In a statement, the foundation said that the rule of law should apply to Zuma as it would for any South African and failure to do so would set a dangerous precedent and undermine the country’s constitutional democracy.

The contempt of Court application should be dealt with fairly & objectively, without any preferential treatment being bestowed on the former head of state. The rule of law must be applied to Zuma as it would to any other citizen of this country.#ZondoCommission #Zuma pic.twitter.com/RaJm6jZ0K5 Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) February 17, 2021

Numerous witnesses at the Zondo Commission have implicated Zuma in state capture.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said that he must respond to the allegations.

Zuma, who has accused commission chair Raymond Zondo of bias, has said he did not fear going to jail.

