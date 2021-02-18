Health Dept records 165 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,320 new infections

The latest deaths bring the national death toll to 48,478.

JOHANNESBURG - On hundred and sixty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing our national death toll to 48,478.

The Health Department said that 2,320 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours. These take South Africa's known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1,496,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 93.5%, with just under 1.4 million people having recuperated.

