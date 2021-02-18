Hawks arrest 11 people for defrauding TERS

The Special Investigating Unit officials has briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on Employment and Labour on the progress of its probe into TERS corruption.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested 11 people as part of ongoing investigations into the abuse of the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

The Special Investigating Unit officials has briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on Employment and Labour on the progress of its probe into TERS corruption.

The SIU's Kaizer Kganyago: "The 11 people who were arrested is in relation to individual cases where they were defrauding the system. We further found that more then 6,100 people got TERS money but those people are on persal of government, meaning they work for government and they also applied for TERS and the system did not detect that."



The committee heard that fraudulent payments included payments to deceased people, prisoners and foreign nationals.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.