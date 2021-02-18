Govt to visit Sasol’s Secunda plant as part of probe into Gauteng sulphur stench

On Wednesday a warning was issued by the South African Weather Service that the pollution could put vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, at risk.

JOHANNESBURG – Government has said it will head to Sasol's operation in Secunda, where the sulphur stench that’s been hanging in the air is believed to have originated, on Thursday.

The environmental department said the chemicals company experienced stressed conditions as the facility started ramping up operations.

The department said that should Sasol be found to have flouted the Environmental Air Quality Management Act, it will be fined.

“The gases that have been emitted could have been as a result of a leak. Part of the work that has to be done by the investigation is to ascertain what exactly could have happened,” said spokesperson Albie Modise.

