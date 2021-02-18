EC Premier Mabuyane fires Health MEC Gomba over Madiba funeral corruption case

The MEC is among a group of people who appeared in court last week over alleged multi-million rand corruption in arrangements for the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela in 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has fired Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

There'd been several calls for her to be sacked since the embarrassing launch of medical scooters that were later found to have not been fit for purpose.

Gomba was also under fire over the poor state of public hospitals in the Eastern Cape.

