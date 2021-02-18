Driver arrested for allegedly killing Nicki Minaj's father in hit-and-run

Charles Polevich, 70, was charged with 'Leaving the Scene of an Accident with a Fatality and Tampering with Evidence'.

NEW YORK – A driver accused of striking and killing US rapper Nicki Minaj's father in a hit-and-run has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Charles Polevich, 70, was charged with "Leaving the Scene of an Accident with a Fatality and Tampering with Evidence," New York state's Nassau County Police said on Twitter.

An arrest has been in the fatal hit and run that occurred on Friday, Feb.12th in Mineola. The victim, Robert Maraj, 64, of Mineola was walking northbound on Roslyn Road & Raff Avenue at around 6:15pm when he was struck, and later died at a local hospital.

Polevich, who pleaded not guilty, was released on a $250,000 bond, his lawyer Michael Scotto told CNN.

Minaj's 64-year-old father Robert Maraj was walking down the street in the municipality of Mineola on Long Island on Friday when he was struck by a car.

The driver fled the scene and Maraj was taken to the hospital where he died Saturday.

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago but raised in a Queens neighborhood not far from where her father was struck, has not yet issued an official statement.

