Delivering hope & babies: Nurse Gidi-Dyosi's joy at being first to be vaccinated

Sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi was in high spirits and said she did not have any side-effects after being vaccinated on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The first South African and first healthcare worker to have received a COVID-19 vaccination helped deliver a 4.3kg baby boy shortly after receiving her jab.

Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi and her colleagues received their Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at Khayelitsha District Hospital on Wednesday.

They were followed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Doctor Zweli Mkhize.

Sister Gidi-Dyosi was in high spirits and said she did not have any side-effects after being vaccinated on Wednesday.

"I didn't know that we'd be in the news. I just thought it would be something... I would be called, get the vaccine and done. So, seeing those cameras and presenters, that's when I realised that this is a big thing."

She said she was still on duty after receiving her shot and had to return to the maternity ward after being given the all-clear.

"For a few minutes, I was kept for observation, then I could go back to the ward because I was on duty yesterday. I had to conduct a delivery immediately after I arrived."

Gidi-Diyosi was proud that she could receive her COVID-19 inoculation ahead of Ramaphosa and Mkhize.

"I am feeling so special because I was the first one before the president and health minister."

The Health Products Regulatory Authority had to authorise the president's inoculation since only healthcare workers were given the all-clear to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during this phase.

The body believed Ramaphosa getting the jab would “assist greatly in encouraging vaccine uptake and reduce vaccine hesitancy”.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.