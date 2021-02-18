DA draft bill seeks to end cadre deployment

DA MP Leon Schreiber said that the End Cadre Deployment Bill would ensure that all appointments were based strictly on merit.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has drafted a bill that will make it illegal for anyone holding political office to be employed in the public service.

It’s part of a raft of bills the party intends introducing and which it claims will usher in far-reaching reforms.

DA MP Leon Schreiber said that the End Cadre Deployment Bill would ensure that all appointments were based strictly on merit.

He was speaking during the second day of debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

Schreiber brandished a copy of the bill as he spoke: “I hold in my hand the End Cadre Deployment Bill. This Bill will make it illegal for anyone who holds political office to be appointed to the public service and it directs the Public Service Commission to ensure that all appointments are based strictly on merit. Anyone who contravenes the requirement for merit-based appointments will go to jail.”

Schreiber said that the consequences of cadre deployment were on display every day at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

"We can either have a capable state or we can have cadre deployment, but we cannot have both. Instead of creating yet another anti-corruption talk-shop, the 33 pages on this desk have the power to transform our corrupt state into a capable state and to eradicate state capture, wortel en al (roots and all)."

Schreiber said that the DA had warned against cadre deployment 20 years ago. He said that President Ramaphosa could not claim to be unaware because he chaired the African National (ANC)’s deployment committee between 2013 and 2017.

The DA has applied under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) for all the minutes and decisions of the committee since Ramaphosa became its chairperson.

Ramaphosa will be replying to the debate on his speech this afternoon.

