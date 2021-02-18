20°C / 22°C
City Power abandons illegal connection cuts after Alex residents protest

The area is known for illegal connections and City Power said it had to act since stealing cables ultimately cost the utility millions of rands.

FILE: City Power is part of Okae Molao Operation in Alexandra to cut off illegal connections in the area. Picture: Twitter/@CityPowerJhb
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of River Park in Alexandra said they would resist any attempts by the City of Joburg to cut their electricity.

Earlier on Thursday, City Power officials were forced to abandon their second operation aimed at cutting illegal power connections in the area following protests by residents who blocked the main entrance of the section with burning objects.

The area is known for illegal connections and City Power said it had to act since stealing cables ultimately cost the utility millions of rands.

Resident Stephen “Rasta“ Kekana said they had tried on numerous occasions to approach City Power.

“It was a similar situation whereby they wanted to cut without engaging us,” Kekana said.

POWER STRUGGLE: City Power retreats from intended raid in Alexandra

Timeline

