City Power abandons illegal connection cuts after Alex residents protest

The area is known for illegal connections and City Power said it had to act since stealing cables ultimately cost the utility millions of rands.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of River Park in Alexandra said they would resist any attempts by the City of Joburg to cut their electricity.

Earlier on Thursday, City Power officials were forced to abandon their second operation aimed at cutting illegal power connections in the area following protests by residents who blocked the main entrance of the section with burning objects.

Resident Stephen “Rasta“ Kekana said they had tried on numerous occasions to approach City Power.

“It was a similar situation whereby they wanted to cut without engaging us,” Kekana said.

