Bheki Cele to report back to ANC NEC after visit with Jacob Zuma

The contents of the meeting were not yet revealed, but it came against the backdrop of Jacob Zuma's refusal to co-operate with the State Capture Commission despite the ANC's stance on the inquiry.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele was expected to brief the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) following his meeting with former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on Thursday.

No #NkandlaTea was served but great conversations and laughs were shared amongst Comrades, one of them being, should an arrest warrant be issued, it is the Minster that would come and fetch @PresJGZuma pic.twitter.com/ddFuAoC2TN Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) February 18, 2021

Zuma has accused the commission's chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of being prejudiced.

However, Zondo has referred his case to the Constitutional Court, calling for Zuma to be sent to prison for contempt of court.

Cele's visit to the homestead caused a bit of embarrassment for the Police Minister, who is an NEC member.

Members of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA), who have been camping outside the homestead since earlier this week, blocked Cele's motorcade.

He was eventually allowed to enter the multi-million-rand Zuma residence following a negotiation between a member of his entourage and the MKMVA.

While Cele’s discussion with Zuma was not made public, it appeared that the minister was sent by the ANC.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa called on all members to cooperate with Zondo - which Zuma was refusing to do.

