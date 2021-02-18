ANC WC: No need for Western Cape government to procure its own vaccines

Following the news of Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his cabinet's plan to procure its own additional vaccines in the province, the ANC's Cameron Dugmore said national government had made plans for all provinces to be vaccinated.

CAPE TOWN - The official opposition in the Western Cape Legislature slammed Premier Alan Winde and his cabinet's plan to procure its own additional vaccines in the province.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said there was no need for the Western Cape government to procure its own vaccines.

He was speaking at the Provincial State of the Province debate in Genandendal.

Dugmore said national government had made plans for all provinces to be vaccinated.

"Thus, there are over 40 million vaccines simply awaiting finalisation of delivery with manufacturers. The exact number will be published. Yet the premier sits here and says we are short of 40 million vaccines. We look forward to his explanation," Dugmore said.

Winde responded and said not a single jab has been approved by SAHPRA.

"As I stand here today, we do not have a single SAHPRA approved vaccine for rollout in South Africa right now. We have other countries in the world reaching 70% and 80% coverage. We've got countries where 1.3 million people are being vaccinated a day and in South Africa, not one vaccine is approved yet for rollout."

