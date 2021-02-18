Alleged Cape drug kingpin Jerome Booysen arrested over Mandrax syndicate

The Hawks said Jerome Booysen and his co-accused were apprehended after handing themselves over to the authorities.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected Cape Town gang kingpin Jerome Booysen is one of six people who were arrested by the Hawks in connection with running a Mandrax syndicate.

Booysen, who goes by the alias 'Donkie', appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday along with his co-accused.

It's the second time Booysen has been arrested since December.

The arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation into suspicions of drug trafficking.

All six of the accused have been granted bail of between R5,000 and R30,000.

“They will appear in court again on 29 April to answer to charges on the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The Hawks believe the suspects to be the primary dealers and distributors of illegal drugs in the province,” said the Hawks' Katlego Mogale.

In another matter, Booysen was also accused along with controversial businessman Mark Lifman and numerous others in connection with the 2017 murder of suspected steroid smuggler, Brian Wainstein.

