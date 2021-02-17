The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces are holding joint sittings for the second and final day to debate last Thursday's address.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of both Houses of Parliament have reconvened on Wednesday afternoon to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

On Tuesday, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema described President Ramaphosa as incompetent and in the thrall of the white capitalist establishment.

The Democratic Alliance, meanwhile, has referred to Ramaphosa as a "nowhere man" - a reference to the Beatles song.

Wednesday's debate will see more MPs tear the president's address apart.

WATCH LIVE: MPs continue debating Ramaphosa's Sona