The 18 sites in SA where the first J&J vaccinations will take place

Here's where all the vaccination sites will be per province.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Department of Health gears up to roll out the first phase of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, a lot of work was done behind the scenes to prepare.

Vaccination virtual training began across all provinces at the start of this year.

After a brief hiccup, the country’s first COVID-19 vaccinations are set to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, and have been distributed to 18 sites across the country. The first consignment of 80,000 vaccines will be rolled out as part of the extended research South African has been involved in with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which means taxpayers will not be footing the bill. These vaccines will be used to vaccinate health workers throughout the country. The next nine million vials of the vaccine will be bought by the fiscus.

Here's where each province's vaccination sites will be, as confirmed by the national Health Department's spokesperson, Popo Maja on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape:

Livingston Hospital

Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital



Free State:

Universitas (C) Hospital

Pelonomi Hospital



Gauteng:

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Steve Biko Academic Hospital



KwaZulu-Natal:

Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital

Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital



Limpopo:

Pietersburg Hospital

Mankweng Hosptial



Mpumalanga:

Rob Ferreira Hospital

Witbank Hospital



North West:

Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital

Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital



Northern Cape:

Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital



Western Cape:

Groote Schuur Hospital

Tygerberg Hospital

Khayelitsha District Hospital



