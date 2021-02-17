20°C / 22°C
The 18 sites in SA where the first J&J vaccinations will take place

Here's where all the vaccination sites will be per province.

South Africa has received the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine tonight at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on 16 February 2021. The vaccine has been approved by the South African Health Products Authority. The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed overnight to the various vaccine centres in all provinces. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
South Africa has received the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine tonight at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on 16 February 2021. The vaccine has been approved by the South African Health Products Authority. The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed overnight to the various vaccine centres in all provinces. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the Department of Health gears up to roll out the first phase of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, a lot of work was done behind the scenes to prepare.

Vaccination virtual training began across all provinces at the start of this year.

After a brief hiccup, the country’s first COVID-19 vaccinations are set to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, and have been distributed to 18 sites across the country. The first consignment of 80,000 vaccines will be rolled out as part of the extended research South African has been involved in with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which means taxpayers will not be footing the bill. These vaccines will be used to vaccinate health workers throughout the country. The next nine million vials of the vaccine will be bought by the fiscus.

Here's where each province's vaccination sites will be, as confirmed by the national Health Department's spokesperson, Popo Maja on Wednesday.

  • Eastern Cape:
    Livingston Hospital
    Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital

  • Free State:
    Universitas (C) Hospital
    Pelonomi Hospital

  • Gauteng:
    Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
    Steve Biko Academic Hospital

  • KwaZulu-Natal:
    Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital
    Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital

  • Limpopo:
    Pietersburg Hospital
    Mankweng Hosptial

  • Mpumalanga:
    Rob Ferreira Hospital
    Witbank Hospital

  • North West:
    Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital
    Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital

  • Northern Cape:
    Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital

  • Western Cape:
    Groote Schuur Hospital
    Tygerberg Hospital
    Khayelitsha District Hospital

Timeline

