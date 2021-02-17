Suspect arrested following fatal shootings in Bellville

Three people were shot dead and another was wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Voortrekker and Charl Malan roads on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made an arrest following more fatal taxi violence in Bellville in the Western Cape.

This comes as authorities try to address the ongoing taxi conflict that claimed 116 lives in 2020.

The police's Andre Traut said that a 32-year-old man had been apprehended following the deadly shooting in Bellville.

“Provincial detectives are probing the circumstances which led to the death of three people in what we believe was a taxi-related incident yesterday afternoon. The identities of the victims are not disclosed at this stage. One suspect, a 32-year-old male was arrested and is currently being questioned. Two stolen firearms were recovered after the incident, and three licensed firearms were confiscated for further investigation.”

At the same time, the Western Cape Transport Department will meet with police, metro police, the Community Safety Department, the City of Cape Town and the National Prosecuting Authority.

The department said that it would also brief lawyers on action against criminal elements within taxi associations and groupings who are allegedly hijacking and extorting payments from legally operating buses and taxis.

