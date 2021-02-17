Springbok World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi signs for Sharks

Kolisi joins the Sharks on a multi-year deal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks have confirmed the signing of Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain, Siyamthanda Kolisi, just days after he left Western Province.

“We are delighted to welcome Siya and his family to the Cell C Sharks,” Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee said of the signing. “We pride ourselves on being a family unit who support and treat each other unbelievably well and a player of Siya’s pedigree is a welcomed addition to the team. He is a class act and undoubtedly a great ambassador for the game and is someone whom our young players will certainly draw inspiration from. We are confident that Siya will fit in seamlessly into our team environment and will thrive with the unique culture that we have in Durban.”

Kolisi added about his move: “I bought into the vision of The Sharks immediately – the energy around the club, the management set-up, the squad, and the potential for success was so strong. I have always had a desire to be the best, and play with the best, to reach my potential on-and-off the field, and this move is just another step in maximizing what I can achieve within my career.

“This is a very exciting new chapter for me and my loved ones, and one I am embracing fully. I arrive with a commitment to give this team everything I have, and I’m thankful to The Sharks for the opportunity. We can’t wait to see what Durban has to offer.”

On Sunday, Western Province announced Kolisi’s departure after 11-years with the franchise.

With his contract due to end in October this year, Western Province was unable to agree on a deal to re-sign the flanker.

