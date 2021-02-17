Security guard due in court for fatal shooting of Macassar teen

Carl du Plessis was killed when a scuffle broke out with the security officer when he had gone to the local store with his father on Monday evening.

CAPE TOWN – A security guard was expected in court on Wednesday, in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Macassar.

Fifteen-year-old Carl du Plessis was apparently killed by an SBV employee on Monday evening.

The Macassar community policing forum said that residents were shocked.

Du Plessis and his father went to a store at an Engen garage in the area on Monday evening, and after leaving the shop, they approached the security guard to ask him to move his vehicle.

A scuffle broke out and when the teenager tried to intervene, the security guard allegedly fired a shot.

Du Plessis was fatally wounded – a reality that his mother Carmenita Du Plessis said that she could not come to terms with.

"We are missing him already... everyone misses him at home. I can't bear it and see how his clothes and shoes are laying. I cried so much this morning when I had to identify his body yesterday and I see the picture of him lying there. While he was lying there, I could see he wanted to say something to his father."

The Macassar community policing has condemned the killing.

