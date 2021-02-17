Sanef ‘deeply concerned, disappointed’ by Jacques Pauw lie admission

Sanef said its worried about the ethical breaches in the opinion piece, which undermines the work currently being done to rebuild trust between the media and the public.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has reacted to Jacques Pauw's admission that he lied in an opinion piece, saying it was deeply concerned and disappointed.

The journalist and author was arrested earlier this month after refusing to cooperate with officers during an altercation.

He then wrote an angry column for the Daily Maverick which was published last Friday, where he gave a dishonest account of what happened.

Pauw has since apologised for lying about police stealing money from him and being harassed by the men in blue while drinking at a V&A Waterfront restaurant.

Sanef said that it was worried about the ethical breaches in the opinion piece, which undermined the work currently being done to rebuild trust between the media and the public.

SANEF is deeply concerned and disappointed by the ethical breaches in the opinion piece by veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw, published by the Daily Maverick last Friday https://t.co/3fCO3Qwwrv @AdriaanBasson@sbungalwa@nwabisa_mak@hlatseentle@MaryPapayya SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) February 17, 2021

