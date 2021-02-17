SANBS: More people than those diagnosed have been infected with COVID-19

On Wednesday, the organisation released an initial analysis of an ongoing study which tests the blood of donors for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

JOHANNESBURG - A study by the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has found that more people than those diagnosed have been infected with the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the organisation released an initial analysis of an ongoing study which tests the blood of donors for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

The Seroprevalence survey uses antibody tests to estimate the percentage of people who have antibodies against the virus.

READ: SANBS studies antibodies of 48 participants who’ve recovered from COVID-19

The SANBS’s principal investigator Marion Vermeulen said they found the attack rate was 10 times higher than those who had been diagnosed.

“We are seeing a much higher rate than the confirmed diagnostic rate of people who at least sought health care and sought to be tested.”

READ: It’s still safe to donate blood during the lockdown, says SANBS

The study sample investigated the blood of just over 4,800 blood donors from the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa has recorded nearly 1.5 million cases of the coronavirus since last March.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.