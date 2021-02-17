SAHRC probe finds Vaal River pollution violated several constitutional rights

The Human Rights Commission has released the findings of its investigation into the sewage crisis facing the Vaal District.

JOHANNESBURG – An inquiry into the contamination of the Vaal River system has found that the pollution over a five-year period violated several constitutional rights.

The commission launched the inquiry back in 2018 following media reports and complaints from residents.

For years now, residents of the embattled eMfuleni Local Municipality have had to contend with raw sewage seeping through roads, homes, and even schools.

“A major health hazard to people and therefore their right to dignity as well. In addition, and apart from the long-term effects of pollution of the water resource of life, are the direct concerns relating to the negative impact that the pollution has had on the economy of the Vaal region,” said the commission's Buang Jones.

#VaalSewage Final Report of the Gauteng Provincial Inquiry Into the Sewage Problem of the Vaal River is available on our website https://t.co/upZvYSKYlq pic.twitter.com/Lys5TUgnnu SAHRCommission (@SAHRCommission) February 17, 2021

