SA Weather Service issues warning over Gauteng pollution

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has warned that the air pollution in Gauteng is putting vulnerable people at risk.

The service has sent out an alert as a sulphur stench continues to hang over the province.

It said that children, the elderly, asthmatics, and people with lung or heart disease should be extra cautious on Wednesday.

It said the current air quality levels shouldn't be a problem for healthy adults.

People in and around the capital have been complaining about the sulphuric smell in the air for several days.

