SA to fork out more for power from 1 April after Eskom tariff hike approved

The High Court has ruled that Eskom can now raise a further R10 billion as part of its allowable revenue for the current year.

CAPE TOWN - From 1 April, South Africans will have to pay more for electricity after Eskom was given the green light to hike tariffs by over 15%.

Energy expert Ted Blom said that the ruling was not fair to the public.

"Behind the scenes, it's changing the fixed costs. So if you normally use a R100 pay-as-go coupon, and let's say you got 50 units for your R100, under the new tariff structure, the fixed costs are going to be R75 out of your R100 and you will only get 30 units for your electricity."

Blom added that the only way out was to call for an energy revolution.

"We, the public, are being hoodwinked and sucked dry by all these non-transparent things that are happening in dark boardrooms with smoky mirrors. It's time for this to change and the only way is to take on the government and the only way to do that is to call for an energy revolution. Those are words that the government will understand a little better than So-called placid participatory forum."

