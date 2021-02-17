S.Africans have reason to be positive with arrival of J&J jab, says BSA

Eighty thousand Johnson & Johnson vaccines touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Business for South Africa's health working group said that despite a bumpy start to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan, citizens should remain optimistic.

The rollout is due to take place from Wednesday afternoon, and healthcare workers have been dispatched to 17 sites across the country.

Last week, South Africa halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small, local study found they offered minimal protection against the second variant of the virus.

The health working group's Stravros Nicolaou said that now that the Johnson & Johnson jabs had arrived, South Africans had a reason to be positive.

“The arrival, last night, of the Johnson & Johnson research material which is going to be used in a clinical trial on our healthcare workers is most welcome. It is going to start providing protection for those in the frontline that are fighting this pandemic for us.”

