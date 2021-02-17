Rescue op under way after explosion at ArcelorMittal plant in Vanderbijlpark

Emergency services are at the scene conducting a search and rescue mission that will not trigger another explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - Three employees have been trapped under rubble following an explosion at an ArcelorMittal plant in Vanderbijlpark.

Metalworkers union Numsa said that the blast happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning and the trio had been trapped since.

Emergency services are at the scene conducting a search and rescue mission that will not trigger another explosion.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that other employees had been evacuated from the building.

"For now it is difficult to access the space, it's still very volatile. Emergency services ar concerned that it might explode but they are in the process of trying to work out a plan to try and extract workers and to locate them safely."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.