Senior Parly official ‘shocked’ by Bongo’s alleged attempt to collapse inquiry

On Tuesday, National Assembly secretary Masibulele Xaso took to the stand and gave evidence in the corruption trial of African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo.

CAPE TOWN – A senior parliamentary official has testified he was "shocked" when he heard that a Member of Parliament (MP) tried to collapse a parliamentary inquiry.

Bongo allegedly tried to bribe the evidence leader of the Eskom inquiry in 2017.

The MP was back in court on Tuesday when the court heard more evidence from parliamentary officials.

These included a portfolio committee secretary as well as the secretary of the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso.

Xaso was one of the first people the Eskom inquiry evidence leader, Ntuthuzelo Vanara, informed of Bongo's alleged attempt to bribe him.

He testified that he was shocked when he was told about the attempt to collapse an inquiry into state capture.

However, Bongo's lawyer, Mike Hellens, said that his client did not have the power or influence to delay an inquiry.

Bongo also told the court that officials had conspired against him and they had an axe to grind.

The case has been postponed to Friday to hear more evidence from parliamentary officials.

