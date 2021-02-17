20°C / 22°C
McKenzie Ratselane spends night in jail for allegedly stabbing wife, Dimakatso

Ratselane was arrested in Ennerdale on Tuesday after he'd spent days on the run from the law, following the knife attack on his wife, Dimakatso.

Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane's husband, Mackenzie Ratselane,is believed to have stabbed her multiple times in Mangaung, in the Free State. Picture: SA Police Service/Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane's husband spent his first night behind bars after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife.

Mackenzie Ratselane was found hiding at a house in Ennerdale on Tuesday.

It’s believed that he fled Bloemfontein, where the attack happened, last week.

The radio presenter was found by community members in Mangaung with multiple stab wounds and was still in hospital in a serious condition.

It's understood that her husband was the last person seen with her before the attempted murder.

Police said that they were conducting an investigation before they could announce a court appearance date for the accused.

Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said: “On Tuesday 16 February 2021, at about 10h30, the Free State team supported by the Soweto flying squad arrived at a house in Ennerdale where they found the suspect in hiding. Police finally caught up with the 39-year-old husband of the Lesedi FM presenter, who was on the run.”

