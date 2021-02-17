Malema warns of 'uprising' against corrupt members of judiciary

EFF leader Julius Malema launched his attack on the judiciary during Tuesday’s debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

CAPE TOWN – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused some members of the judiciary of receiving bribes from white business interests, and he's warned of an “uprising” if judges collude with politicians to deal with their opponents.

Malema launched his attack on the judiciary during Tuesday’s debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

He recently met with former President Jacob Zuma for tea.

Zuma has defied the Zondo Inquiry’s summons to give his side of the state capture story.

The EFF leader’s attack on the judiciary comes after the state capture inquiry heard evidence that the State Security Agency was involved in 'Project Justice' – a bid to influence the outcome of cases against former President Zuma by paying off judges. Malema has now accused certain unnamed judges of being paid off by Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign funders.

“Mr President we cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand against growing and now believable allegations that some prominent members of the judiciary are on the payroll of the white capitalist establishment. We cannot ignore that some of the judges have received bribes through SSA Project Justice as well as from CR17 donations, which by all standards and measures, amounted to massive corruption, money-laundering and racketeering.”

Malema warned that judges were not untouchable.

“They must know that if they continue to think that they are the law, but not interpreters of the law, then the people will rise against such few judges who have made themselves the law and are conspiring with politicians to deal with the opponents of the current establishment.”

But acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni challenged Malema.

“We all know that when you start to make noise against the president and the judiciary, to the extent that you stop short of calling for an uprising against the judiciary, we wonder what it is that you are afraid of."

Ntshaveheni noted Malema’s new-found support for former President Jacob Zuma and said that the ANC backed Zuma too.

“He’s the former president of the ANC and the former president of this country and we support him – but the rule of law will apply, with no fear, with no favour – even to you, honourable Malema.”

