Illegal settlers on CT's central rail line waiting on Prasa for alternative land

The central line train service was partially restored on Monday morning between Cape Town and Langa but the line is still being blocked off by illegal occupiers.

CAPE TOWN - Residents from the Lockdown informal settlement who have occupied parts of the central railway line said that they had still not received word from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) or government about alternative land for housing.

The central line train service was partially restored on Monday morning between Cape Town and Langa but the line is still being blocked off by illegal occupiers.

Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said on Tuesday that they had engaged with local and provincial government about alternative land.

"We have spoken to the City of Cape Town and we have spoken to the provincial government who helped us to get alternative sites for those people and move from there. They have indicated to us that they're willing, they understand, the only thing they're worried about is the destination."

David Meleko from the settlement committee said that they had received notices but no communication about where they could settle.

"We didn't have any negotiations with Prasa, they just gave us the paper that we must leave within 10 days. The 10 days were up on Sunday but the problem is that we don't have anywhere else to go."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.