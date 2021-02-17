'I'm happy': Hope emerges in SA with first COVID-19 vaccine jabs

Wednesday is a historic day for the country after a hiccup with the initial plan to start the vaccination programme.

CAPE TOWN - Healthcare workers, the president and other recipients of South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccines have spoken of their elation and hope while encouraging others to trust the process.

South Africa aims to vaccinate millions of its citizens through the procurement of various kinds of vaccines.

But the Johnson & Johnson candidate is the first to be rolled out en masse as an extension of the study into its efficacy.

That study showed very promising results against the COVID-19 variant that was first identified in South Africa late last year.

The first person in South Africa to receive the jab on Wednesday afternoon was nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.

Healthcare workers at Khayelitsha hospital have shared their appreciation at having another tool in their armoury against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gidi-Dyosi is a labour ward nurse and she said her family gave the thumbs up for her to participate in this vaccination drive.

“At the present moment, I don’t feel anything. I am still Zoliswa, I still feel okay. At first, I was nervous but now I am happy.”

Doctor Sa'ad Lahri, emergency medical physician, said he'd lost too many patients, family and friend to this pandemic and that this vaccine represented hope.

“After all our efforts and the hard work in the first and second wave, we have another layer of protection against COVID-19.”

About 400,000 healthcare workers have so far registered on government's Electronic Vaccine Data System to be vaccinated.

