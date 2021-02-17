Human Rights Commission releases findings on Vaal sewage spill probe

The commission launched an inquiry back in 2018 following media reports and complaints from residents who described the contamination as a crisis.

JOHANNESBURG – The Human Rights Commission is expected to release the findings of an investigation into the sewage spill in the Vaal River system on Wednesday.

The Vaal district was in the grips of a disaster, as pollution and raw sewage continued to pour into the river, sometimes ending up in homes and schools.

The commission's Buang Jones said: “The commission initiated an investigation into the Vaal River sewage problem over the last two years, and today the commission will be sharing the findings and discussing the contents of the reports with key stakeholders.”

#VaalSewage Final Report of the Gauteng Provincial Inquiry Into the Sewage Problem of the Vaal River is available on our website https://t.co/upZvYSKYlq pic.twitter.com/Lys5TUgnnu SAHRCommission (@SAHRCommission) February 17, 2021

