Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis calls time on Test cricket career

Du Plessis said that with the next two years being T20 World Cup years, he’d like to focus on the T20 format.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas Test captain, Faf du Plessis, has announced his retirement from the longest form of the game.

The 34-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to make the announcement and went on to say that he would focus on the T20 format with the T20 World Cup in mind.

Du Plessis played 69 Tests for the Proteas after making his debut in Australia in the 2012/13 season. He went on to score 10 centuries and 21 half-centuries in Tests, ending with 4,163 runs at an average of 40.02.

As captain, du Plessis led the team in 36 test matches, with a record of 18 wins and 15 losses after taking over the role in 2016.

"I will be in conversation with CSA over the next couple of months on what the future might look like for me over the next year to find a solution that works for both of us," he said.

