No tears: Ramaphosa gets his COVID-19 vaccine jab

The country’s first citizen is with of a group of health workers being vaccinated at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has received his COVID-19 jab.



Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also received his jab.

A few minutes earlier, nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi became the first South African to receive the Johnson & Johnson jab.

The first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson single-dose inoculations will be used in the rollout of the vaccine programme.

The vials arrived at OR Tambo Internal Airport overnight and have been distributed to 17 sites across the country.

