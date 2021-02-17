Diepsloot family left reeling after man (35) shot dead over R20

On Sunday, Saki Mokoka Maboatle was taking a walk with a friend when he was gunned down by an unknown man, who pulled the trigger after the deceased said he had no money to give.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of a Diesploot man who was shot dead because he didn’t have R20 said that his death had not only left them sad but also confused about the nature of the attack.

On Sunday, Saki Mokoka Maboatle was taking a walk with a friend when he was gunned down by an unknown man, who pulled the trigger after the deceased said that he had no money to give.

His cousin, Clara Maboatle, told Eyewitness News that the family had been left with more questions than answers while trying to grapple with the motive of the circumstances of Maboatle’s death.

Maboatle’s family described the 35-year-old, who worked as a caddy at the Bryanston Country Club, as someone who was funny and full of life.

He had been supporting his younger sister with the earnings he received from his job.

Maboatle told Eyewitness News that she was the first family member to arrive at the scene.

“When I got there, I was told that a man asked my cousin for R20. My cousin said he didn’t have money, and he then took out a gun and shot him on the forehead.”

She said they were still shocked that her cousin was targeted by the gunman.

“Even now, we are still shocked that this person just decided to shoot my cousin.”

The whereabouts of the gunman remain unknown.

