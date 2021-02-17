20°C / 22°C
Cape Flats Women Alumni programme hopes to mentor future leaders

The organisation was started by the Manenberg Safety Forum and hopes to assist women affected by gender-based violence.

The Manenberg Safety forum in Cape Town wants to encourage more women crimefighters through its Cape Flats Women Alumni programme. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
The Manenberg Safety forum in Cape Town wants to encourage more women crimefighters through its Cape Flats Women Alumni programme. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Flats Women Alumni said that it hoped to mentor future leaders in the Cape Peninsula.

The organisation was started by the Manenberg Safety Forum and hopes to assist women affected by gender-based violence.

Founding member of the organisation Roegshanda Pascoe: "Part of the Cape Flats Women's Alumni is being part of the healing circles, which looked at counselling but also giving expression to their pain through art and that is drama, painting, writing..."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

