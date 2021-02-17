1,210 new COVID-19 cases reported in SA; 219 more fatalities recorded

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed our national death toll to 48,313.

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and nineteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

Over that same period 1,210 infections were also picked up, bringing the country's known caseload to 1,494. Gauteng still accounts for the largest concentration of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

Our recovery rate has edged up to 93.5%, with almost 1,397,000 people having recuperated so far.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 1 494 119. Regrettably, 219 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 48 313 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 396 951, representing a recovery rate of 93,5% pic.twitter.com/K0aAN6ZFhs Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 16, 2021

