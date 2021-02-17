20°C / 22°C
1,210 new COVID-19 cases reported in SA; 219 more fatalities recorded

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed our national death toll to 48,313.

A hospital worker and patient with COVID-19 in in the resuscitation room of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
A hospital worker and patient with COVID-19 in in the resuscitation room of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and nineteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed our national death toll to 48,313.

Over that same period 1,210 infections were also picked up, bringing the country's known caseload to 1,494. Gauteng still accounts for the largest concentration of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

Our recovery rate has edged up to 93.5%, with almost 1,397,000 people having recuperated so far.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

