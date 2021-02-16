Zuma: Many South Africans overlooking judicial abuse because they don't like me

In a long statement issued on Monday night, former President Jacob Zuma repeated his long-held claim that the Zondo Commission was part of a well-orchestrated plan to remove him from office.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma said that many South Africans overlooked what he alleged as judicial abuse because they did not like him.

This is despite the fact that he was elected twice as the country’s president after securing the popular vote under the African National Congress (ANC).

This is notwithstanding that it was Zuma himself who established the commission during his tenure as president.

The former president was scheduled to appear and testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo yesterday.

However, he failed to show-up, marking a third breach of a summons compelling him to appear before the state capture commission in as many months.

Zondo and the commission have since decided to approach the Constitutional Court in a bid to secure a jail sentence against Zuma.

They accuse the former leader of being in contempt of court.

But Zuma has denied any wrongdoing and has instead repeated his claim that Zondo was prejudiced.

He maintains that he is not scared of imprisonment.

