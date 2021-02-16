Zikalala says Zuma’s conduct not aligned with ANC's policy

Jacob Zuma maintains he will not appear before the state capture commission as long as it’s chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo whom he accuses of being prejudiced.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said the party must still meet with former President Jacob Zuma over his refusal to cooperate with the state capture commission.

This is despite the former statesman’s emboldened stance on the matter.

While closing the party’s provincial two-day lekgotla on Tuesday, ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala raised concern that Zuma’s conduct may cause further divisions within the party.

Nxamalala, as he's often referred to by his clan name, said threats of imprisonment would not make him change his mind.

However, Zikalala said Zuma’s conduct was not aligned with the party’s policy.

“The fact that the ANC has taken a decision that all members of the ANC must respect the commission means that the ANC must engage with the former president and also ensure all of us adhere and respect the commission.”

Zikalala has called on all ANC members to be united in supporting the state capture commission

