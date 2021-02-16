Wits SRC fears COVID-19 financial woes could see many students fail to return

The student representative council said that many students had lost their breadwinner to the coronavirus or had lost their income due to the lockdown restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University's SRC is concerned that more than 8,000 students will not be able to resume their studies this year due to the financial burden of COVID-19 that have left them in arrears.

These students are not able to register for this academic year before they settle some of their outstanding debt.

Kanakana Mudzanani is the SRC's treasurer-general and said that the situation was dire.

"For you to proceed with registration, the university expects you to pay 50% upfront. This is a pandemic that has affected them and we have to be at the forefront of making sure that we get assistance."

He said that among this group was a final-year medical student who was battling to pay her outstanding debt that would allow her to conclude her last year.

"Two weeks ago, I was personally assisting a medical student, who has an average of 89%, she had outstanding fees but the university was persistent and saying 'look, if this person does not settle a total of 80% outstanding fees, she's not going to register.'"

