With new R77m school, Gauteng govt says it's serious about township education

The first day of the 2021 academic calendar saw more than 2 million pupils return to the classroom in Gauteng.

On Monday, Education MEC Panyza Lesufi officially opened the newly built Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni.

The Gauteng government is determined to ensure that pupils in townships go to school close to where they stay.

Lesufi said that despite some minor glitches, schools across the province demonstrated that they were more than ready to welcome pupils for the start of the 2021 academic calendar.

“They found classrooms, furniture, textbooks, stationery and our teachers ready for the new year academic year.”

The MEC, however, raised serious concerns around some 3,000 pupils who failed to return to school since the coronavirus outbreak.

“We can’t allow our children to drop out because if they do there are two options; it’s prisons or social grants.”

Meanwhile, the provincial government said it’s serious about investing in township education after handing over the R77 million newly built school which will benefit nearly 2,000 disadvantaged pupils in the East Rand township.

