Wesfleur Hospital declared safe after bomb threat

The Western Cape Department of Health said South African Police Service had been notified and that the bomb squad was there for the necessary inspections.

FILE: The Wesfleur Hospital in Atlantis, in the Western Cape. Picture: @WCHealthMEC/Twitter.
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Patients at Wesfleur Hospital in Atlantis have made their way back into the health facility after they were evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday.

The Western Cape Department of Health said South African Police Service had been notified and that the bomb squad was there for the necessary inspections.

Department spokesperson Natalie Watlington said: “We thank all patients for their patience during this unfortunate incident as this has caused a major inconvenience in providing much-needed care for the members. The bomb squad has declared the hospital premises as safe.”

