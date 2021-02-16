WCED urges all pupils to return to school and complete studies

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said that while they did not have data on how many pupils dropped out last year but that parents and guardians should ensure that all pupils should remain in school.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has urged pupils who haven't returned to school due disruptions in 2020 to return to the classroom.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said that it was important for children and teenagers to complete their studies.

Schäfer said that while they did not have data on how many pupils dropped out last year but that parents and guardians should ensure that all pupils should remain in school.

"Please rethink that decision. It's really important that you finish your schooling. If you don't have basic schooling, it limits your chances in every single thing you do in life."

